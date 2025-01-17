First Pacific Financial Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.