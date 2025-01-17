First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

