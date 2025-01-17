First Pacific Financial Increases Stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

