First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCAL opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a PE ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.84%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

