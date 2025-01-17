First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

