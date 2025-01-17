First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after buying an additional 1,035,105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 341,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,622,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

