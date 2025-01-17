First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 3,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,340,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

