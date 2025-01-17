First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 3,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.