First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,284,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,164 shares.The stock last traded at $42.84 and had previously closed at $42.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

