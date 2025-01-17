First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,284,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,164 shares.The stock last traded at $42.84 and had previously closed at $42.43.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.