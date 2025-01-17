Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $14.22 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

