Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

