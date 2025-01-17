Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.01 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

