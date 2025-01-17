Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Has $9.70 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655,911 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up about 5.8% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,304,000.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HR opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.48%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

