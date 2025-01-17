Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.95 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 71.55 ($0.88). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89), with a volume of 11,506,105 shares.
Foresight Solar Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of £416.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,665.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.95.
Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.
Foresight Solar Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
