Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,030,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,170.40. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 7,130 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $7,272.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 31,735 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $32,369.70.

On Monday, November 18th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $20,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 469,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,695. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $143.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forge Global

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 110,549 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 64.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.