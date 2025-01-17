Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Takes $777,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 20,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.15.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $192.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $201.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

