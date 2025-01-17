Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 172,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 237,427 shares.The stock last traded at $26.11 and had previously closed at $25.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,015,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

