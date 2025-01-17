FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Enters Distribution Agreement with ALPS Distributors, Inc. to Offer Common SharesOn January 15, 2025, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has entered into a distributi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FS Credit Opportunities’s 8K filing here.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
