Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

NASDAQ HTOOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 20,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,575. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

