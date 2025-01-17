Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
NASDAQ HTOOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 20,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,575. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
