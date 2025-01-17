GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.