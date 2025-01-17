GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.16.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
