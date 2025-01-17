Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $33,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.87.

AON Stock Up 2.0 %

AON opened at $368.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

