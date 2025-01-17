Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 165,764 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

