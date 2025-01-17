Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

CMI opened at $366.55 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.52 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.91 and its 200 day moving average is $326.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.