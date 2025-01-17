GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $390.86 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $397.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.18.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.35.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

