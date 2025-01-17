Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in December

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,423,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 994,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gentera Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.
Gentera Company Profile
