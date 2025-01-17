Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in December

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,423,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 994,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

