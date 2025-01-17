Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gibraltar Industries Price Performance
ROCK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $62.51. 143,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,624. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $87.40.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
