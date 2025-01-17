Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $62.51. 143,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,624. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $770,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 685,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.