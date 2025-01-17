Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $664.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $423,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

