Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 56.4% in December

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLBZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 4,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $16.73 million, a P/E ratio of 192.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

