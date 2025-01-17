Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,994. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $924.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.