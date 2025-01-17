Goatseus Maximus One Day Volume Hits $112.74 Million (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $408.28 million and $112.74 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,274.98 or 0.99423472 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,821.96 or 0.98024646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,996,315 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,996,318.485683. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.36335512 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $86,930,761.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

