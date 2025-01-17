GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $88,427.04 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $88,427.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,945.14. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 6th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,555.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $526,601.92.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.89. 1,308,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 384,386 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 350,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,785,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

