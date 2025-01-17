Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.47.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

