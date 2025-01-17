Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,090 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,216 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after buying an additional 891,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 163,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,987,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

