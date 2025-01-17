Goldstone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

