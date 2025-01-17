Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $466,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.