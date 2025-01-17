Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $187.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

