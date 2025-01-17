Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3,322.7% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 194,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 604.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 119,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.53 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.