Goldstone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,622,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $410.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $307.85 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

