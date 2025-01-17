Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

