Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

