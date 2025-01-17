Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
