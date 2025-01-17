Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

HD opened at $409.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

