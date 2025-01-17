Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.60 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.45 ($0.48). 5,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -657.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

Gusbourne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.