H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 324,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 208,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,068. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

