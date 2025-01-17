Harbor Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.0 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $390.86 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $397.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.18.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.35.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

