HashAI (HASHAI) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HashAI has a market cap of $115.47 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official message board is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00137682 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,309,900.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

