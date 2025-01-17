HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of VTYX FY2024 Earnings

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.19). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $49,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 464,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,413.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan acquired 238,248 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $435,993.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,295.08. The trade was a 14.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

