HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 403.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
