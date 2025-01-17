Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 27.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,401,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 700,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market cap of C$23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
