Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 231,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 151,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

