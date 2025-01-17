Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,223 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 334,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

