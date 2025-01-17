Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 164,480 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 808,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164,480 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.85. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $147,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,738.28. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $25,195.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,555.81. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,358 shares of company stock worth $1,189,516. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

